May 27, 2021 0 Comments

CANNIBAL CORPSE's ERIK RUTAN Has 'Thought About' Writing Autobiography

In a brand new interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, veteran death metal guitarist Erik Rutan and producer, who has played with CANNIBAL CORPSE, HATE ETERNAL, MORBID ANGEL and RIPPING CORPSE, was asked if he would ever consider releasing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I thought about writing down my memoirs, but I always thought to myself I wouldn't release it until I was dead.

"My life story is so complicated and complex and vast. That's what I notice when I do interviews that are not just specifically related to one thing. Of course, they're long, because, Jesus, my career is long — there's so much there, let alone my life. Before I was even 18, I felt like I had lived 40 years of life. So it's a really involved story, and definitely a story of someone that could have easily ended up not here talking to you right now. So it's an interesting story. I share a little bit of myself when I do interviews or talk to people. I keep a lot to myself as well. You'd be amazed at the people I've met that have shared personal things with me and that my music inspired them to wanna tell me these things, and I tell them a little bit of myself that I might not share in a public forum — because that's my way of giving it back to them for sharing with me."

He continued: "I've even had offers to do a book, but I always thought if I was to do something like that, I wouldn't wanna candy-coat it and I'd wanna be fully transparent, just kind of like how I am. I guess I thought I should start writing down my memoirs because I'm getting older and my life is a really unique story and definitely an underdog kind of story of me being a kid that, man, I had all the odds stacked against me to make it in life, let alone in my lofty career goals. But somehow I was able to overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point. I guess I thought about it, but, like I said, I don't think I would ever… I don't know… I don't know if I'd ever do a book. And if ever did a book, I wouldn't release it till I was gone."

CANNIBAL CORPSE released its 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Rutan lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

