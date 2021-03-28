CANNIBAL CORPSE 'Probably' Won't Go Back On Tour Until Early 2022

In a new interview with Brazil's Kazagastão, CANNIBAL CORPSE bassist and founding member Alex Webster was asked if he thinks he and his bandmates will be able to hit the road in support of their upcoming 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we will; it's just a matter of when. And that's so unclear right now. It could possible that bands are gonna be doing touring by the end of 2021. I think for us, we kind of just decided that 2021 is probably not going to work. Even if bands start touring in late 2021, there's gonna be so many trying to at the exact same time. We're hopeful that maybe in the first half of 2022, we could start to tour in support of this album. Of course, it's completely different from how we normally do things. Normally, the album comes out, and we're already on tour or we start a tour right at the exact time that the album comes out. So, yeah, it's different."

Webster said that he and his bandmates "miss" being on tour. "I think us and hundreds, and maybe thousands, of other bands feel the same way," he added. "It's really such a big part of being a band, especially in this day and age when, really, most of how you make your living is from touring and selling merchandise on tour, and that sort of thing. So, on a business side of things, of course, we miss it. And then, it's what we do — it's what we love to do. When we put out an album, we're looking forward to being out there for two years, on and off, going all over the world, seeing our fans."

"Violence Unimagined" will be released on April 16 via Metal Blade Records. Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

Rutan joined CANNIBAL CORPSE as the replacement for longtime guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in Florida more than two years ago on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault. Deputies said he burglarized a house and charged at a deputy with a knife.

Photo credit: Alex Morgan

