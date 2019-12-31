CANNIBAL CORPSE Preparing To Begin Work On New Album
December 31, 2019
Florida-based death metal veterans CANNIBAL CORPSE are preparing to enter the studio to begin work on their next album. The new disc, which is tentatively due next year, will be the follow-up to 2017's "Red Before Black".
Earlier today, CANNIBAL CORPSE posted the following year-end message on social media: "Thanks for all your support of 'Red Before Black' and all our touring in support of the record. Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record. Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!"
"Red Before Black" was recorded at Mana Recording Studios in Saint Petersburg, Florida with producer/engineer Erik Rutan (SOILENT GREEN, BELPHEGOR, HATE ETERNAL), who previously worked with CANNIBAL CORPSE on 2006's "Kill", 2009's "Evisceration Plague" and 2012's "Torture".
Rutan made his live debut with CANNIBAL CORPSE at the opening show of the "Decibel Magazine Tour" in February in San Antonio, Texas. He played with the band as the temporary replacement for guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in December 2018 for burglary and assaulting a police officer while his Florida home was in flames.
Thanks for all your support of “Red Before Black” and all our touring in support of the record. Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record. Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!
Posted by Cannibal Corpse on Tuesday, December 31, 2019
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).