CANNIBAL CORPSE Preparing To Begin Work On New Album

Florida-based death metal veterans CANNIBAL CORPSE are preparing to enter the studio to begin work on their next album. The new disc, which is tentatively due next year, will be the follow-up to 2017's "Red Before Black".

Earlier today, CANNIBAL CORPSE posted the following year-end message on social media: "Thanks for all your support of 'Red Before Black' and all our touring in support of the record. Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record. Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!"

"Red Before Black" was recorded at Mana Recording Studios in Saint Petersburg, Florida with producer/engineer Erik Rutan (SOILENT GREEN, BELPHEGOR, HATE ETERNAL), who previously worked with CANNIBAL CORPSE on 2006's "Kill", 2009's "Evisceration Plague" and 2012's "Torture".

Rutan made his live debut with CANNIBAL CORPSE at the opening show of the "Decibel Magazine Tour" in February in San Antonio, Texas. He played with the band as the temporary replacement for guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in December 2018 for burglary and assaulting a police officer while his Florida home was in flames.

