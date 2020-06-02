CANNIBAL CORPSE Is In Studio Recording New Album

Florida-based death metal veterans CANNIBAL CORPSE have apparently entered the studio to begin work on their next album. The new disc, which is tentatively due before the end of the year, will be the follow-up to 2017's "Red Before Black".

On Sunday (May 31), CANNIBAL CORPSE singer George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher posted an Instagram photo of him in the studio, along with the following message: "Guess what I'm doing @manarecording @cannibalcorpseofficial @alexwebsterbass @erikrutanofficial #paulmazurkiewicz #robbarrett @metalbladerecords"

"Red Before Black" was recorded at Mana Recording Studios in Saint Petersburg, Florida with producer/engineer Erik Rutan (SOILENT GREEN, BELPHEGOR, HATE ETERNAL), who previously worked with CANNIBAL CORPSE on 2006's "Kill", 2009's "Evisceration Plague" and 2012's "Torture".

Rutan made his live debut with CANNIBAL CORPSE at the opening show of the "Decibel Magazine Tour" in February 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He played with the band as the temporary replacement for guitarist Pat O'Brien, who was arrested in December 2018 for burglary and assaulting a police officer while his Florida home was in flames.

In a 2017 interview with Aesthetic Magazine, CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz stated about the band's longevity: "It's about the love of the music. We're very fortunate to start out 30 years ago and have success right off the bat where everything was going great. We all just love to play and write songs, and after fourteen records, we just want to keep moving forward and we feel like we’e always have, and the popularity just grows with the band. We love to create and write the perfect brutal death metal CANNIBAL CORPSE song and I think we obviously must have achieved that to have this sort of longevity."

Paul also spoke about CANNIBAL CORPSE's musical progression, saying: "If you listen to the early days of the first three albums, we're still CANNIBAL CORPSE but we were much rougher around the edges. We’ve all become a lot better musicians in that way and I think you hit it though because our new album kind of culminates our career. You take the beginning and you take it up to our 13th album, and you got the best of CANNIBAL CORPSE on 'Red Before Black', and it's just like that savageness dished up with that precision that wasn't there technically in the early days."

