CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman 'Would Love To' Record Second SERPENTINE DOMINION Album

During a recent appearance on the "Metal Blade Live Series", CANNIBAL CORPSE frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher spoke about the possibility of a second album from SERPENTINE DOMINION, his collaboration with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz and ex-THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER drummer Shannon Lucas. He said (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I text with Adam D. here and there, and we always talk about it. He did say to me that he had a little intro thing written, but who knows? He might have used that for something else. I don't know. I haven't talked to him about it. But when I do talk to him, I try not to bug him; there's so much other shit going on in life and whatnot. We have had conversations about it, especially before all this [pandemic] stuff that happened. And somewhere down the line, it would be great to do another one. And I would love to actually do one and tour for it — get to do some shows for it.

"It's crazy — we put [the first album] out [in 2016], and it had a really good response, but I think it maybe went over people's heads. It's kind of like the PATHS OF POSSESSION records I did — I think it kind of went over people's heads when we put those two records out, because we didn't tour for 'em. Listen, you can put a record out and it can go just go largely unnoticed, no matter how famous the people who put it out are…

"A lot of people initially were into it, and then it might have waned a little bit, because we didn't get to tour for it. [Adam is] busy, I'm busy. He's in some band called KILLSWITCH ENGAGE; maybe you've heard of 'em — I mean, one of the biggest fucking metal bands there is. They were touring, and then we were…

"The first time that this whole thing was brought up was in 2009 when [CANNIBAL CORPSE] did Mayhem fest with [KILLSWITCH ENGAGE], and SLAYER and all the other bands. He brought it up to me about writing a record and doing a record with me. So, it took us, like, five years to get it done. Right now, as far as we know, Shannon, we haven't really talked to him, so nobody knows if he's been drumming or not, so it's possible we'd have to get somebody else [to play drums]. So there's some obstacles, but definitely it's on the radar, I would say. I would love to do it. And who knows? Knowing D., he'll probably message me if he sees this, and he'll be, like, 'I've got 10 songs. What are you fucking doing?' You never know."

The self-titled debut album from SERPENTINE DOMINION was made available in October 2016 via Metal Blade.

On the 2009 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, Lucas, who performed with THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER through 2012, was tapped to record drums on the LP. Between 2009 and 2016, CANNIBAL CORPSE and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE released three albums each, so scheduling time to work on SERPENTINE DOMINION was no easy feat — but when their rigorous schedules allowed, SERPENTINE DOMINION began to come together, with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE vocalist Jesse Leach penning the lyrics, which touch on corruption within the government, religion, big business, and other timely issues.

