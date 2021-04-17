CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman Says Internet Has Unhealthy Interest In His Neck

April 17, 2021 0 Comments

CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman Says Internet Has Unhealthy Interest In His Neck

In a new interview with U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine, CANNIBAL CORPSE frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher was asked if he thinks the Internet has an unhealthy interest in his neck. He responded: "Yes, a hundred percent. Everyone's always asking about my neck, and any person doing any neck exercises, I get tagged in it all the time. It's crazy. There was a meme, 'No Valentine this year, maybe necks year', which I thought was brilliant."

Fisher also talked about how SLAYER's Tom Araya ended up with a metal plate in his neck through constant headbanging. Asked if he ever worries about potential damage from windmilling, George said: "I've had pulled muscles in my shoulder but, knock on wood, I've never had a problem in my actual neck. My neck has gotten bigger over the years, and there's no doubt it's because of the headbanging. I must have been building muscle somehow with the way I do it, but it's just become second nature to me when we play shows. It's funny you mention Tom Araya because when we toured with SLAYER, that was a lifelong dream. I cornered Tom one night when I was drunk. He'd said in an interview that not being able to headbang kinda took the fun out of it for him, and that touched me. I had to tell him he was the main reason I headbang the way I do. His style is that side-to-side infinity shape, but it made me see headbanging like an artform."

Back in 2021, Fisher told U.K.'s Metal Hammer magazine that his neck got so big through "headbanging and lifting weights when I was younger. My dad had a business where he did painting, roofing and everything, so I'd work with him all day long," he said. "After that, we'd go to fishing spots to catch and eat all these fish. Then I'd jog over to my friend's house, who lived about a mile away, and we'd lift weights. If you compare old pictures from when I was on [CANNIBAL CORPSE's 1996 album] 'Vile' to now, it's obviously grown, and the only thing I've really done since is headbanging, which must be fairly similar to weightlifting."

Asked if he has ever had his neck measured, like if he had to get a tuxedo to go to a wedding or something, Fisher said: "Maybe when I got married in '98, but I don't remember and it's bigger now. If you really look at it, it's bigger than the base of my head or where my ears are. A friend of mine once said, 'You don't have a head. You're a neck with lips.' A lot of security guys will come up to me and complain about working out, but having skinny necks, and ask how I do it. I tell them to listen to [SLAYER's] 'Reign In Blood' and headbang the whole way through after working out."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", was released on April 16 via Metal Blade Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).