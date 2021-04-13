CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer Says 'Cancel Culture' Is 'Ridiculous': 'Everybody Seems To Be Offended By Everything'

CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz has spoken out against the rise of political correctness in the social media era, saying "everybody seems to be offended by everything" these days.

Mazurkiewicz, whose band has been the subject of much controversy over its horrifically graphic cover art and lyrical content, discussed what some believe is selective censorship of nonviolent free speech during a new interview with Australia's Wall Of Sound.

Asked for his opinion of the so-called "cancel culture," which is the idea that someone, usually a celebrity or a public figure, whose ideas or comments are considered offensive should be boycotted, Paul said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's ridiculous. Just like the censorship — that's always been ridiculous to us. I mean, come on, we're a band; we're a fictional horror band. Look at our album covers — they're not real; they're artwork, and it's pretty crazy fantasy art, for the most part. Come on, people, these things can't happen. It's like a horror movie, or a short story, or whatever, or a book for that matter. So it's always been ridiculous to us, stuff like that. And then this cancel culture thing. I just heard about that not that long ago, and I'm, like, 'What's going on here?' Everybody seems to be offended by everything. If it's not 100 percent P.C. [politically correct] these days, then people have a problem with stuff. And it's getting out of hand, I think. So, yeah, it's pretty ridiculous."

Mazurkiewicz is not the first metal musician to speak out against cancel culture. Last week, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider, who was famously called to testify before the U.S. Senate against the proposition to have warning labels be placed on albums deemed "offensive" to listeners, said that "censorship has changed quite a bit" over the last few decades. "Now censorship still exists, but it's gone from the right more to the left," he told NewsNation's "Banfield". "We're in this P.C. world where we have to be careful about what we say and who we offend, and it's a very odd thing."

Dee previously spoke about political correctness last year when he told Canada's The Metal Voice that a movie like "Blazing Saddles", the 1974 American satirical Western black comedy film directed by Mel Brooks "could not be made today — it literally could not be made, because it would offend too many people."

Republicans have for a long time used the phrase "cancel culture" to criticize the left, even though there's a long list of supposedly left-leaning associates who have been targeted or boycotted by conservatives, including Colin Kaepernick, Nike, Campbell's Soup, THE DIXIE CHICKS and Kathy Griffin.

CANNIBAL CORPSE's new album, "Violence Unimagined", will be released on April 16 via Metal Blade Records.

