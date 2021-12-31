CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer Launches 'Pure Hard Rock' Band UMBILICUS

December 31, 2021 0 Comments

CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer Launches 'Pure Hard Rock' Band UMBILICUS

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (CANNIBAL CORPSE), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (INHUMAN CONDITION, THE ABSENCE, FORE), bassist Vernon Blake (ANARCHUS) and vocalist Brian Stephenson (FORE, OLD JAMES) have joined forces in a new rock and roll band called UMBILICUS.

Mazurkiewicz says: "UMBILICUS was formed in the summer of 2020 and driven by our love of rock and roll from the late '60s, '70s and early '80s.

"I've been listening to well-known bands like GRAND FUNK [RAILROAD], BAD COMPANY and STEPPENWOLF and not-so-well-known bands like SIR LORD BALTIMORE and LUCIFER'S FRIEND for the last 20 years or so now. The more I listened to these bands, the more I wanted to play music like this. It is just so much fun to sit back and groove out and play by complete feel without beating my body down. To just play some pure hard rock!

"We composed 10 very cool songs throughout 2020 but the one piece of the puzzle was missing: an awesome voice to tie it all together. Enter Brian Stephenson! An amazing vocalist and lyricist that completed the lineup!

"I am so proud of what we have written and I can't wait for the world to hear what we have to offer!"

UMBILICUS is putting the finishing touches on its as-yet-untitled debut album for a 2022 release. More details regarding track listing, artwork, and release date will be announced soon. A teaser video is available below which features a short demo mix of a new song.

UMBILICUS is:

Brian Stephenson - vocals
Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums
Vernon Blake - bass
Taylor Nordberg - guitar

Band photo by Deidra Kling


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).