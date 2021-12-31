CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer Launches 'Pure Hard Rock' Band UMBILICUS

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (CANNIBAL CORPSE), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (INHUMAN CONDITION, THE ABSENCE, FORE), bassist Vernon Blake (ANARCHUS) and vocalist Brian Stephenson (FORE, OLD JAMES) have joined forces in a new rock and roll band called UMBILICUS.

Mazurkiewicz says: "UMBILICUS was formed in the summer of 2020 and driven by our love of rock and roll from the late '60s, '70s and early '80s.

"I've been listening to well-known bands like GRAND FUNK [RAILROAD], BAD COMPANY and STEPPENWOLF and not-so-well-known bands like SIR LORD BALTIMORE and LUCIFER'S FRIEND for the last 20 years or so now. The more I listened to these bands, the more I wanted to play music like this. It is just so much fun to sit back and groove out and play by complete feel without beating my body down. To just play some pure hard rock!

"We composed 10 very cool songs throughout 2020 but the one piece of the puzzle was missing: an awesome voice to tie it all together. Enter Brian Stephenson! An amazing vocalist and lyricist that completed the lineup!

"I am so proud of what we have written and I can't wait for the world to hear what we have to offer!"

UMBILICUS is putting the finishing touches on its as-yet-untitled debut album for a 2022 release. More details regarding track listing, artwork, and release date will be announced soon. A teaser video is available below which features a short demo mix of a new song.

UMBILICUS is:

Brian Stephenson - vocals

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

Vernon Blake - bass

Taylor Nordberg - guitar

Band photo by Deidra Kling

