CANNIBAL CORPSE Drummer Doesn't Know If He Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine: 'I'm Weird About Being Forced To Take Something'

In a new interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz of veteran Floridian death metallers CANNIBAL CORPSE was asked if he will get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the novel coronavirus from spreading. He responded (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know. I'm not one for that kind of stuff, so I don't know. I think we may have no choice, maybe, being who we are, kind of a thing. Before all this, obviously, going to certain countries, [they would tell us], 'Hey, you need that vaccine, you need that shot,' because of the diseases that may be happening — like in South America, or something like that — or you're not going to that country. So you had no choice. So that may be the reason for us to have to get the vaccine, is, 'Hey, you wanna come to Europe? Well, you have no choice.' So it kind of stinks.

"In a personal sense, I don't know if I would [get the vaccine], per se," he continued. "It's a good question. I'm not sure. The flu shot has been readily available, obviously, for years, and so many people always just got a flu shot, and I know a lot of them as well. But it wasn't anything that I felt that I neeed to get. So, yeah, I'm just weird about being forced to take something. It's a touchy subject, of course, so I don't know if I will get one or not, unless, like I said, I have to."

A new poll from the Pew Research Center showed that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released on Friday, found that 69 percent of adults say they are going to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The Pew poll showed that 19% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 32% say they will definitely get the vaccine and 17% say they will probably get it.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has estimated that about 70-85% of Americans would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

As of late January, the CDC discovered that only 11 per 1 million people experienced severe reactions from the Pfizer vaccine, and only 2.5 per 1 million people who received the Moderna dose.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, which became available in the United States earlier this month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave it emergency use authorization, was tested with new variants of COVID-19, and has shown to be effective against them; Pfizer and Moderna were tested prior to the emergence of these variants.

