CANNIBAL CORPSE-Branded Beard Oil 'Butchered Body' Now Available

East Coast Rock Apparel has teamed up with Florida-based death metallers CANNIBAL CORPSE to create the CC-branded "Butchered Body" beard oil. Made with argon, jojoba, sweet almond oil and a secret concoction of essential oils, the scent is clean with an earthy, woodsy smell.

For more information, click here.

CANNIBAL CORPSE is not the first metal artist to collaborate with East Coast Rock Apparel on beard oil. Other musicians who have gotten their own bottles include Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN), Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY), KILL DEVIL HILL and HATRIOT.

Last year, DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci launched his first-ever signature range of specialty beard and mustache products, Nebula, created in collaboration with the grooming company Captain Fawcett.

In an interview with Japan's Young Guitar, Petrucci was asked about his beard styling and grooming techniques. He responded: "I, for most of my career, have had some sort of beard. I started out just clean-shaven in the beginning, but even, I guess, from the 'Awake' days, which was pretty early on, I had a beard, I had a goatee. It wasn't until… I don't know how many years now, I've got the full kind of epic beard and mustache style — it's been many years now. But I've always been into that kind of thing — how it influences your look. And I just kind of fell into this thing where having a big old-school beard, I thought, looked good on me, and I got really into the lifestyle and the bearding culture — all the products and things like that; beard oils and bums; learning to trim your beard; experimenting with different shapes. It's actually a fun hobby, honestly.

"The important thing, to me, always is to have a look that it looks like you're doing it on purpose, where there's a style to your beard, even if it's a long beard and mustache, and not something that just looks like you got lazy and decided not to shave," he explained. "So I always try to have some sort of sense of style. I let it grow to varying lengths. It's pretty long right now. Will I let it grow all the way to [my belly button], like a wizard beard? I don't know. Sometimes when it gets that long, it becomes harder to handle. But it's all about, I think, if you're interested in growing a beard like this, it's kind of what goes well with your face shape, as far as the length and the style.

"If you at all do any research on this, you'll find that there's a lot of information out there — videos, tutorials, photos, blogs. Forget about it; you could really get into it. Products as well."