February 2, 2022 0 Comments

CANNIBAL CORPSE And CANDLEMASS To Headline 'Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly' In June

Unleash the beer-thirsty! On June 10-11, 2022, Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly — the world's loudest, two-day craft beer event — comes back to the Fillmore Philly for its latest and greatest sud-soaked execution!

Death metal kings CANNIBAL CORPSE triumphantly return to Philadelphia, leading an unforgettable weekend that includes a Friday night headlining set from Swedish doom legends CANDLEMASS. The epic-doom originators will perform their landmark debut "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus" for the first time ever in its entirety in America, with "Epicus" vocalist Johan Längquist.

That's just one of four exclusive Metal & Beer Fest full-album sets! For the first time WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM will perform all of their U.S. black metal masterpiece "Two Hunters", NUCLEAR ASSAULT will thrash through their 1986 undisputed classic "Game Over" in full, and reawakened death metal/grindcore/hardcore whirlwind THE RED CHORD will demolish with their masterwork "Clients" from start to finish.

The already stacked artist bill, presented by Metal Blade Records, is rounded out by Canadian progressive metal icons VOIVOD; vicious deathgrind crushers FULL OF HELL; revolutionary Philly hardcore heroes SOUL GLO; metallic hardcore monolith ALL ELSE FAILED; Pittsburgh old-school death/doom dealers DERKÉTA; British black/thrash battalion CRAVEN IDOL; tortuous death metal crew SANGUISUGABOGG; post-black metal new jacks THE SILVER; and resurrected death metal cult favorites DEATHEVOKATION.

But wait, Metal & Beer Fest is not finished! Metal & Beer Fest has got the weekend's cauldron of hops totally covered via America's most metal breweries! The entire beer lineup is once again presented by Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) and includes featured breweries Wake Brewing (IL), Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Sabbath Brewing (GA) and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE).

"We are once again excited to be the sponsoring brewery for this amazing crossover beer and metal event, two things that are so important to the very fabric of our business," says Mike LaCouture, co-owner of Broken Goblet Brewing. "Going from an idea to a small brewery and taproom to a full-fledged production brewery and music venue has taught us the value of hard work, but also sticking to your roots — and it's a value we see shared every year with the whole Decibel crew. Plus CANDLEMASS? CANNIBAL CORPSE? Hell yes, we want to be there!"

Joining this brewing murderers' row will be: 3 Floyds Brewing (IN), Adroit Theory Brewing Company (VA), Cosmic Eye Brewing (NE), Animated Brewing Co. (PA), Love City Brewing (PA), Abomination Brewing (CT), Bolero Snort Brewery (NJ), Yards Brewing Co. (PA), Soundgrowler Brewing Co. (IL) and Metal & Beer Fest's first non-alcoholic brewer, Athletic Brewing Company (CT).

All tickets are on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

COMMENTS

