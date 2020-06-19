CANDLEMASS To 'Try Out' New Material During Livestream

June 19, 2020 0 Comments

On Friday, July 3, Swedish doom metal legends CANDLEMASS will perform live from Studio Gröndal in Stockholm. The band will play songs from its highly successful 2019 "Door To Doom" tour as well as trying out some brand new material.

"I got some really cool riffs that would be great to jam away on that evening," says bass player and songwriter Leif Edling. "Why not offer the fans something new nobody never heard before? Make the livestream a bit more interesting."

The CANDLEMASS livestream will be available on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. CEST / 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT at this location.

CANDLEMASS's latest EP, "The Pendulum", was released in March via Napalm Records. The effort is fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from "The Door To Doom" recording sessions.

CANDLEMASS's 12th album, "The Door To Doom", was released in February 2019 via Napalm Records. The disc includes the song "Astorolus - The Great Octopus", which features a guest guitar solo by none other than BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi.

"The Door To Doom" marked the recording comeback of returned singer Johan Längqvist, who replaced CANDLEMASS's frontman of the six years, Mats Levén.

Längqvist sang on CANDLEMASS's debut album, 1986's "Epicus Doomicus Metallicus", before exiting the group and being replaced by Messiah Marcolin.

