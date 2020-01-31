CANDLEMASS To Release 'The Pendulum' EP In March

Grammy-nominated classic doom icons CANDLEMASS will release a new EP, "The Pendulum", on March 27 via Napalm Records. The effort is fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from "The Door To Doom" recording sessions.

"The Pendulum" perfectly showcases that these timeless Swedish pioneers are the undisputed kings of epic doom. The opener/title track "The Pendulum" charges in with a melodic, head-swinging, thrashy rush — setting the stage for the raw, unfiltered steamrolling demo cuts to follow.

Says band mastermind Leif Edling: "'The Pendulum' is about hard riffing, epic choruses and total delusion the fanatical way. It is, in fact, the last thing I wrote for 'The Door To Doom' album but didn't have the time to finish it. Here it is in its grand/mad luster with a great mix by Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell. It is followed by five unreleased demos from 'The Door To Doom' sessions because the whole sha-bang was at first supposed to be a double effort but got trimmed down to a single album eventually.

"I love 'The Pendulum' track — album quality if you ask me, and songs like 'Porcelain Skull' and 'Snakes Of Goliath' are not bad either. They just didn't make it to the final thing. So I hope you like this EP that features the 'missing' songs. The last pieces of the puzzle of the one-year recording that became the album 'The Door To Doom'. Enjoy."

"The Pendulum" track listing:

01. The Pendulum
02. Snakes Of Goliath
03. Sub Zero
04. Aftershock
05. Porcelain Skull
06. The Cold Room

This six-track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven CANDLEMASS to be a heavy metal staple.

CANDLEMASS is:

Leif Edling: Bass
Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars
Jan Lindh: Drums
Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars
Johan Langquist: Vocals


