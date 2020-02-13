CANDLEMASS: 'Porcelain Skull' Lyric Video

The official lyric video for the song "Porcelain Skull" from Grammy-nominated classic doom icons CANDLEMASS can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's new EP, "The Pendulum", which will be released on March 27 via Napalm Records. The effort is fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from "The Door To Doom" recording sessions.

Says band mastermind Leif Edling: "I think the video really captures the schizophrenic lyrics to the 'Porcelain Skull' song. It is about the eternal battle with our dark selves. AVATARIUM did a fine version of it on their latest album but this one is rawer and harder, hits you right in the face!"

"The Pendulum" track listing:

01. The Pendulum

02. Snakes Of Goliath

03. Sub Zero

04. Aftershock

05. Porcelain Skull

06. The Cold Room

This six-track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven CANDLEMASS to be a heavy metal staple.

CANDLEMASS is:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Johan Langquist: Vocals

