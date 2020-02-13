CANDLEMASS: 'Porcelain Skull' Lyric Video

The official lyric video for the song "Porcelain Skull" from Grammy-nominated classic doom icons CANDLEMASS can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's new EP, "The Pendulum", which will be released on March 27 via Napalm Records. The effort is fully comprised of never-before-heard, unused tracks cut from "The Door To Doom" recording sessions.
Says band mastermind Leif Edling: "I think the video really captures the schizophrenic lyrics to the 'Porcelain Skull' song. It is about the eternal battle with our dark selves. AVATARIUM did a fine version of it on their latest album but this one is rawer and harder, hits you right in the face!"
"The Pendulum" track listing:
01. The Pendulum 02. Snakes Of Goliath 03. Sub Zero 04. Aftershock 05. Porcelain Skull 06. The Cold Room
This six-track EP leads the listener through a maze of frenzied riffing, accented by Johan Langquist's distinctive vocals and the unique, melancholy sound that has proven CANDLEMASS to be a heavy metal staple.
CANDLEMASS is:
Leif Edling: Bass
Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars
Jan Lindh: Drums
Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars
Johan Langquist: Vocals
COMMENTS
To comment on a
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
and
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).