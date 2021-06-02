CANDLEMASS, DARK ANGEL, RIOT V, CIRITH UNGOL To Headline Houston's 'Hell's Heroes' Festival

On Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2022, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes festival. The two-day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern-day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event. Grammy-nominated Swedish doom metal legends CANDLEMASS, California thrash metal kings DARK ANGEL, New York City metal mavens RIOT V, and trad-metal titans CIRITH UNGOL will headline Hell's Heroes IV in what promises to be a headbanger's heaven. Tickets for the Hell's Heroes festival are on sale now at this location.

Joining CANDLEMASS at Hell's Heroes IV will be Austin epic metal squad ETERNAL CHAMPION, British proto-thrash purveyors SATAN, legendary New Jersey thrashers WHIPLASH, Bay Area folklore-influenced metallers SLOUGH FEG, California rippers HAUNT, Memphis metallians MEDIEVAL STEEL, Chicago riffmeisters HIGH SPIRITS, Philadelphia metallers SUMERLANDS, Texas sci-fi throwback unit NIGHT COBRA, Swedish speed metal sect ENFORCER, SoCal scorchers NIGHT DEMON, and more than a dozen more denizens of underground metal's very best.

The full lineup for the 2022 Hell's Heroes festival is as follows:

DARK ANGEL
CANDLEMASS
CIRITH UNGOL
RIOT V
ETERNAL CHAMPION
SATAN
WHIPLASH
MEDIEVAL STEEL
SLOUGH FEG
ENFORCER
NIGHT DEMON
HIGH SPIRITS
HAUNT
TRAVELER
SUMERLANDS
SCREAMER
SAVAGE MASTER
BEWITCHER
SMOULDER
NIGHT COBRA
NATUR
SOLICITOR
LEGENDARY
LADY BEAST
BLOOD STAR
WARCLOUD
SABER

"It's beyond words how excited I am that Hell's Heroes is back and better than ever for 2022," says organizer — and NIGHT COBRA frontman — Christian Larson. "Since we had to skip two years due to the pandemic, we decided to add a second day to the festival this time and really go crazy on the lineup! Excited to see everyone in 2022!"

As part of its live coverage of Hell's Heroes, the Houston Press said of the event: "Damn, that was a lot of metal. Hell's Heroes II was conceived as the only heavy metal festival Houston would need in 2019, featuring the kind of rarely seen bands that would draw headbangers from all over town and even the world to see them together on one bill."


