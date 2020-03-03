CANDLEBOX's Original Lineup To Reunite To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Lucy'

March 3, 2020 0 Comments

CANDLEBOX's Original Lineup To Reunite To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Lucy'

As the successful follow-up to CANDLEBOX's breakout, platinum-selling debut album, the band's sophomore release, "Lucy", has been hailed as a "bona fide cult classic" thanks to the Top 10 hit "Simple Lessons" and fan favorites "Best Friend" and title track "Lucy". Now, 25 years after "Lucy"'s release, the band's original lineup is reuniting for two exclusive shows October 2 and October 3 to celebrate its legacy and 30 years of greatest hits.

Heading back to their Seattle roots for the special anniversary weekend, the veteran rockers will kick things off with an intimate, stripped-down acoustic performance at The Crocodile on Friday, October 2. "An Evening With Candlebox" will feature all four founding members unplugged as they unleash a career retrospective of 30 years of music and memories. To celebrate this milestone, the band will be offering two ticket options for this show: VIP, which includes access to soundcheck, a meet-and-greet, a commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate and exclusive signed poster, and general admission, which features the commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate and exclusive signed poster.

On Saturday, October 3, the celebration continues at the Paramount Theatre as the original members present "The 25th Anniversary Of Lucy And 30 Years Of Greatest Hits". During this explosive show, the band will not only perform songs from its gold-certified sophomore album, but will also take fans down memory lane with an onslaught of back-to-back hits and rarely heard live B-sides and covers. Joining CANDLEBOX for this extraordinary night of music are fellow Seattle hard rockers WALKING PAPERS and special guest Peter Cornell (INFLATABLE SOULE).

Limited VIP ticketing will be offered in addition to GA for this show and will feature access to soundcheck, a meet-and-greet with the group, a commemorative CANDLEBOX laminate, exclusive signed poster, CANDLEBOX koozie and sticker.

Tickets for both of these shows go on sale Friday, March 6.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).