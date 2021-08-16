CANDLEBOX Releases New Single 'All Down Hill From Here'

August 16, 2021 0 Comments

CANDLEBOX Releases New Single 'All Down Hill From Here'

Long-running Seattle rockers CANDLEBOX have released "All Down Hill From Here", a new single from their upcoming album "Wolves". Vocalist Kevin Martin co-wrote the song with Christopher Thorne of BLIND MELON. The inspiration behind the song came from the two longtime friends musing on the fleeting nature of fame.

Martin says: "It can be challenging to be an artist who has enjoyed great success, and then down the line, still has great fans, but never really achieves that great success again. A lot of our friends in bands are in that position now. It's a story I think a lot of people can relate to, not only musicians. Like the boxer who's on his last legs, he still has an opportunity. You really can't count anyone out."

CANDLEBOX's seventh studio album, "Wolves" drops worldwide on September 17, 2021 on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). "Wolves" embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory.

Martin says: "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive — we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will."

Two songs from "Wolves", "Let Me Down Easy" and "My Weakness", are available to stream now. "Let Me Down Easy" is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell's older brother. "My Weakness" is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adams's "Summer Of 69" and passion of Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run".

CANDLEBOX is currently on tour in the U.S.




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).