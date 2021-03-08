CANDLEBOX Announces New Album 'Wolves', Releases 'My Weakness' Single

CANDLEBOX will release its seventh album, "Wolves", on September 17 via Pavement Entertainment. It is the follow-up to 2016's "Disappearing In Airports", which had a fresh modernity, a vibe that is amplified and broadened on "Wolves". Lead singer Kevin Martin says: "It comes from where we are as humans right now, and what we’ve become. Yes, there's beauty in these wolves, but there's the pack mentality, and that lone wolf mentality on the other side."

The disc's first single, "My Weakness", can be streamed below. Martin says: "The song is kind of guttural and like 'The Summer Of '69' and Bruce Springsteen tunes; it's one of those love songs where you can feel the band just wants to take off with you the whole time."

"Wolves" is rife with brutal lyrical honesty and songs that run the gamut from dirty rock stompers to timeless, radio-ready pop-rock tunes. The album was produced by Dean Dichoso in Los Angeles's legendary Henson Studios.

In August of 2020, CANDLEBOX released the energized song "Let Me Down Easy", an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing. The song was co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell's older brother, and is also available on "Wolves".

"Wolves" track listing:

01. All Down Hill From Here

02. Let Me Down Easy

03. Riptide

04. Sunshine

05. My Weakness

06. We

07. Nothing Left To Lose

08. Lost Angeline

09. Trip

10. Don't Count Me Out

11. Criminals

"Disappearing In Airports" delivered the chart-topping single "Vexatious", and found the band touring for over two years in support of the release.

