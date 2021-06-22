CANDLEBOX Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Long-running Seattle rockers CANDLEBOX have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, "Wolves". With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky on August 5 and runs until November 6, ending in CANDLEBOX's hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and November 6 will both feature CANDLEBOX's original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PST.

"Wolves" is CANDLEBOX's seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021 on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). "Wolves" embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says: "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive — we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will." The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride.

Two songs from "Wolves", "Let Me Down Easy" and "My Weakness", are available to stream now. "Let Me Down Easy" is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell's older brother. "My Weakness" is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adams's "Summer Of 69" and passion of Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run".

U.S. tour dates:

Aug. 05 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Aug. 06 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest

Aug. 07 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

Aug. 08 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

Aug. 10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

Aug. 12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' The Rivers

Aug. 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Sep. 03 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

Sep. 04 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sep. 05 - Dallas, TX - KEGL's BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 07 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall

Sep. 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock

Sep. 11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

Sep. 12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Sep. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Sep. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sep. 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp

Sep. 19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sep. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

Sep. 22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Sep. 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Sep. 25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Sep. 27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

Sep. 28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

Sep. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Oct. 01 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

Oct. 02 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena

Oct. 03 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch

Oct. 05 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

Oct. 07 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park

Oct. 08 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island

Oct. 09 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field

Oct. 10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

Oct. 14 - San Antonio - Aztec

Oct. 15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

Oct. 16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

Oct. 17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage Lubbock

Oct. 19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

Oct. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

Nov. 05 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)

Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)