CANDLEBOX Announces Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Long-running Seattle rockers CANDLEBOX have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, "Wolves". With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, Kentucky on August 5 and runs until November 6, ending in CANDLEBOX's hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and November 6 will both feature CANDLEBOX's original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PST.
"Wolves" is CANDLEBOX's seventh studio album and drops worldwide on September 17, 2021 on Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). "Wolves" embraces a fresh modernity in terms of sound and explores new territory. Vocalist Kevin Martin says: "We didn't stray away from anything; if the song sounded Americana, we went there; if a song sounded progressive, we went progressive — we didn't try to stay in our lane, if you will." The band is thrilled with their results and invites fans, both new and old, along for the ride.
Two songs from "Wolves", "Let Me Down Easy" and "My Weakness", are available to stream now. "Let Me Down Easy" is an aggro, blues-based rocker with a booming bass and edgy guitar riffing, co-written with old Seattle pal Peter Cornell, Chris Cornell's older brother. "My Weakness" is a love song that melds the honesty of Bryan Adams's "Summer Of 69" and passion of Bruce Springsteen's "Born To Run".
U.S. tour dates:
Aug. 05 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Aug. 06 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest
Aug. 07 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
Aug. 08 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
Aug. 10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
Aug. 12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' The Rivers
Aug. 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Sep. 03 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
Sep. 04 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sep. 05 - Dallas, TX - KEGL's BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 07 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Sep. 09 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall
Sep. 10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock
Sep. 11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
Sep. 12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Sep. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sep. 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Sep. 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp
Sep. 19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sep. 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
Sep. 22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
Sep. 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sep. 25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Sep. 27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)
Sep. 28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
Sep. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Oct. 01 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers
Oct. 02 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena
Oct. 03 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch
Oct. 05 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall
Oct. 07 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park
Oct. 08 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island
Oct. 09 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field
Oct. 10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
Oct. 14 - San Antonio - Aztec
Oct. 15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
Oct. 16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot
Oct. 17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook's Garage Lubbock
Oct. 19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Oct. 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
Oct. 24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
Nov. 05 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)
Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)