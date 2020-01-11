Canadian Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART: 'We've Lost A Legend'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute to RUSH drummer Neil Peart, who passed away on Tuesday (January 7) in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"We've lost a legend," Trudeau tweeted. "But his influence and legacy will live on forever in the hearts of music lovers in Canada and around the world. RIP Neil Peart."

The Ontario-born musician joined the Canadian band in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

THE POLICE drummer Stewart Copeland once called Peart "the most air-drummed-to drummer of all time."

RUSH had been completely inactive since completing its "R40 Live" tour five years ago.

Neil's survivors include his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia.

He was also the author of numerous books, including a number of memoirs exploring his life and travels.

In 1997, Peart and his bandmates — guitarist Alex Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee — became the first rock musicians to be inducted into the Order of Canada.

They were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

