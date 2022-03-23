Can MUNKY Guess KORN Songs When They're Played In Reverse? (Video)

In a new five-and-a-half-minute video from SiriusXM, KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer tries to identify his band's songs when they're played in reverse. Check out the clip below.

KORN's latest album, "Requiem", was released on February 4 via Loma Vista Recordings. The band celebrated the LP's arrival with a special record-release event on February 3 at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles, California. "Requiem Mass" saw the Southern California heavy music pioneers perform an intimate set in front of a 300 attendees.

"Requiem" was produced by Chris Collier and KORN.

"Requiem" entered Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1. The band sold 23,000 equivalent album units in the February 4-10 tracking week, according to Billboard. Of that sum, 20,000 units are from album sales. "Requiem" also landed at No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts. On the all-format Billboard 200, it arrived at No. 14.

KORN kicked off a short run of shows with SYSTEM OF A DOWN on January 31 in Phoenix, followed by dates in San Diego (February 1) and Los Angeles (February 4 and February 5). KORN's headlining tour with CHEVELLE and CODE ORANGE launched on March 4.

In a recent interview with Colombia's Radioacktiva, Munky spoke about what he would like KORN's legacy to be. He said: "I think this band — well, I don't think; I know this band — in the past, like early '90s and the 2000s, we were not concerned about tomorrow so much. We were living in the moment. We were young. All we cared about was the party. 'We don't care about what happens tomorrow; we just care about today.' And that was fun. But now, with us all in our early 50s — it's hard to say [that we are that old]… it's hard to take that in [we are in our 50s]. But we don't feel like [we are that old] because the music keeps us so young. But at the same time, we have a lot of wisdom that we've collected along the way, and one of those things is we do care about how we're remembered; we care about what our children are gonna think of us; how we act now and how that's gonna carry on for a generation or two generations; how people remember our music; what we leave behind. All these things are just these new — it's a new insight and it's a new outlook for us. I guess, as seasoned songwriters, and we're all fathers now, we wanna be remembered as a band that helped people, not a band that couldn't help ourselves."

