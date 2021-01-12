California House JIMI HENDRIX Almost Bought Is Back On Market For $3.8 Million

The California home which was in escrow for sale to influential guitarist Jimi Hendrix at the time of his death is currently under contract after recently being listed for $3.8 million.

Built in 1968, the 4,682-square-foot Spanish-style home was designed by Harry Gesner. Accessed by a long, private driveway, this largely renovated estate, with nods to original charm and vision, contains some textured vintage details. Distinctly private and surrounded by nature, it is tucked away into the Post Office Tract in Topanga, with mature oak trees and sweeping 360-degree vistas of the ocean and Topanga State Park.

You can find more photos of the property at this location.

Widely recognized as one of the most creative musicians of all time, Hendrix's influence with his genre-defying mix of blues, funk, soul jazz and R&B still impacts musicians worldwide today.

Hendrix pioneered the explosive possibilities of the electric guitar. His innovative style of combining fuzz, feedback and controlled distortion created a new musical form and his influence resonates to this day.

Jimi was died of a drug overdose on September 18, 1970 at the age of 27.

Hendrix's 1968 album "Electric Ladyland", hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

