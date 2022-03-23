CALEB SHOMO Says Half Of Next BEARTOOTH Album Is 'Done': 'It's Going To Be A Wild Ride'

BEARTOOTH singer Caleb Shomo spoke to WSOU 89.5 FM radio station about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Half of the record is done. I went out to L.A. — over the last month, I spent about three weeks there in total — and I've just been writing and working and coming up with kind of the new sound for this record. And it's just been happening really, really fast. And it's my favorite stuff I've ever written. I know a lot of people say that about their new stuff that's not out yet, but truly for me, it just couldn't describe more about where I'm at in my life, and I think the sound reflects that."

Caleb elaborated on the musical direction of the new BEARTOOTH material, saying: "I'm trying to kind of push myself in a lot of ways, try new things that I've never tried before, try and show off different parts of my voice that I haven't used before. Yeah, it's going to be a wild ride."

As for a possible release date for the next BEARTOOTH LP, Shomo said: "We're hoping we have some stuff sooner than later that people can start to get their heads around. I am really working hard on what's going on, and it is going to rule and I'm really excited to share it with the world. Obviously, we've still got some stuff to do with [2021's] 'Below' — with the whole pandemic stuff, we've got some ground to make up when it comes to touring and getting that out to everybody — but it doesn't mean people can't be ready for some new stuff at some point."

BEARTOOTH has just released the deluxe edition of its critically acclaimed 2021 album "Below". "Below Deluxe" is expanded to include 32 tracks. For this edition, BEARTOOTH added two new bonus tracks, "Fighting Back" and "Permanently Sealed", as well as a refreshed version of current radio single "Skin (Alternate Universe Version)", which mixes acoustics and electrics. It also includes the full, 17-track live recordings from the "Live From The Journey Below" livestream, recorded at the historic Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana in July 2021. An exclusive 52-track "Special Video Edition" Apple eMix bundle includes all the official videos plus the videos from "Live From The Journey Below".

