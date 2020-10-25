CADAVER Feat. MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN: Music Video For 'Reborn'

CADAVER, one of the first Norwegian death metal bands to release an LP, will unleased its new album, "Edder & Bile", on November 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Exploding back into action for the first time since 2004, founding member and CADAVER mastermind Anders Odden (SATYRICON, ORDER) has returned to reclaim his throne as one of Europe's true death metal pioneers. He is joined in the group's current incarnation by MEGADETH (and former SOILWORK) drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

The music video for the disc's second single, "Reborn", can be seen below. The clip was directed and performed by Anders Odden, Dirk Verbeuren and Regine Odden, and it features original ...IN PAINS bassist Eilert Solstad appearing as the Pest doctor playing double bass.

Anders Odden comments: "'Reborn' is one of those songs that just jumps out and grabs you as a listener. The way nothing in the song repeats is a symbol of time itself. The lyrics are about not being afraid of who you are and that you should claim your own throne in life. So many things will go wrong with every one of us, and I wanted the video for the song to both represent our current time and become timeless.

"In 1896, the famous Norwegian artist Theodore Kittelsen depicted the Black Death as a spirit in human form as a woman named 'Pesta'. She plays with our lives, making us feel fragile while the pest doctor symbolizes our defense against death. It is there to remind everyone of our origins, every human has the shadow of a beast. We are all gonna die at the end no matter our triumphs — only death is real. But while we wait for the end, we should be celebrating the post-apocalyptic world we are heading into."

"Edder & Bile" was produced by the band as well as Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. The album was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, California. The album features vocal cameos from death metal icons Kam Lee (MASSACRE) and Jeff Becerra (POSSESSED), ensuring that this crushing rebirth has underground credentials to spare. The photo for the artwork was taken by Hannah Verbeuren and the layout was created by Justin Bartlett.

Odden commented: "I met Dirk Verbeuren during the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival in 2014. He was sitting in for Frost in SATYRICON and we played two shows together. It turned out that Dirk was a huge CADAVER fan, and at the time, I had several songs in the making for what I thought might be a solo album. The idea of kicking this all into the third version of CADAVER came into life and we started to share ideas. We had about 10 songs by the time Dirk was on tour in Europe with MEGADETH in 2016. They played in my neighborhood and we spent the afternoon jamming. CADAVER was reborn. I started to pile up ideas for new tracks and time went by.

"I really wanted this to sound like CADAVER and be up to date, yet timeless. The music is what we both consider as death metal. I have my own way of writing riffs and he has his own way of expressing them on drums that just fits and sounds great.

"We finally found the time to hit the studio in early 2019 and recorded the album in L.A. where Dirk lives and works.

"The music just sparks of energy and freshness from the experience we had jamming together. We are truly kindred spirits and are in this for the long run, for sure. 'Edder & Bile' is the manifestation of our commitment to music and the start of everlasting life for the old CADAVER."

Verbeuren stated: "'Hallucinating Anxiety' threw me for a loop when I first heard it as a teenager. As such albums tend to do, it quickly became one of my favorites. I followed CADAVER through various incarnations over the years, and when the chance to work with Anders unexpectedly presented itself, needless to say, I didn't have to mull it over.

"Our goal was for 'Edder & Bile' to capture the spontaneous, filthy energy of death metal. It was an effortless collaboration — things just naturally fell into place and the result speaks for itself. Feast upon this, death fiends!"

"Edder & Bile" track listing:

01. Morgue Ritual

02. Circle Of Morbidity

03. Feed The Pigs

04. Final Fight

05. Deathmachine

06. Reborn

07. The Pestilence

08. Edder & Bile

09. Years Of Nothing

10. Let Me Burn

