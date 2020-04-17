CADAVER Feat. MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN: 'D.G.A.F.' Digital EP Now Available

CADAVER, one of the first Norwegian death metal bands to release an LP, has inked a deal with Nuclear Blast Records. The group's new digial EP, "D.G.A.F.", is now available.

The official lyric video for the "D.G.A.F." title track, featuring a guest appearance by Jeff Walker of CARCASS, can be seen below.

Exploding back into action for the first time since 2004, founder member and CADAVER mastermind Anders Odden (SATYRICON, ORDER) has returned to reclaim his throne as one of Europe's true death metal pioneers.

Emerging from the fertile maelstrom of the late '80s metal underground, CADAVER was among the first Norwegian extreme metal bands to gain any recognition away from their homeland. With a sound that mixed the raging brutality of POSSESSED and DEATH to a distinctly Norwegian sense of discord and disquiet, Odden and his teenage band mates secured a deal with Earache Records sub-label Necrosis and released its debut album, "Hallucinating Anxiety", in 1990 (initially as a split with Swedish kindred spirits CARNAGE). A more progressive and adventurous but no less vicious follow-up, "...In Pains", arrived in 1992: but for all their momentum and unique, malevolent charm, the first CADAVER lineup was ultimately doomed to disintegrate barely a year later. Nonetheless, their status as cult heroes was beyond dispute.

Odden, meanwhile, has been steadily accumulating material for a new CADAVER release for the last decade. The final piece of the puzzle fell into place when Anders forged a new friendship and artistic partnership with MEGADETH (and former SOILWORK) drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Odden states: "In 1989, CADAVER got signed to Necrosis Records owned by Jeff Walker and Bill Steer from CARCASS. CADAVER's debut album, 'Hallucinating Anxiety', was released in 1990 as Norway's first death metal LP. Now, in 2020, Nuclear Blast have embraced the resurrection of CADAVER and release the EP 'D.G.A.F.' with a tip of the hat to the legacy of CARCASS. Jeff Walker even join us in the chorus this time around. We are super stoked to release this beast during this very special time. Get your mind off the craziness and enjoy old school death metal."

"D.G.A.F." is a three-track digital EP that was recorded and mixed at Northwood Sound Studios in Hollywood, California. The EP was produced by CADAVER in tandem with Adair Daufembach who also handled the engineering. For the artwork, the band enlisted Adam Medford and Justin Bartlett.

Verbeuren comments, "As a legendary band once said, extreme conditions demand extreme responses. We were going to release a three-song EP sometime after our new album came out, but then a global pandemic happened. While the full-length will arrive at a later date, here's 'D.G.A.F.' in all its brutal glory and on Nuclear Blast, which we couldn't be more stoked about. Consider these misanthropic death metal hymns our soundtrack to the end of days."

"D.G.A.F." track listing:

01. D.G.A.F.
02. Deformed Insanity
03. Disgrace

CADAVER is:

Anders Odden - Guitar, Bass, Vocals
Dirk Verbeuren - Drums, Backing Vocals


