CACTUS Releases Music Video For 'Tightrope' Title Track

'70s classic rock legends CACTUS have released their new album, "Tightrope", on all formats today. The band filmed a slick performance video for the title track, which offers one of the album's most killer and memorably groovy hooks.

Founding member and drum legend Carmine Appice had this to say about the song: "'Tightrope' is one of my favorite songs from the album. The drum and bass groove plus the cool guitar riff rock!! Cool melodies on top make this is a great classic heavy blues rock track. I love it!!!"

CACTUS came to be known as "the American LED ZEPPELIN," a moniker they owned by virtue of their explosive blues rock stylings, subdued yet undeniably brilliant musicianship, not to mention their energetic and vivacious stage presence which made them a staple of arena rock venues around the globe. Now the band has returned with a smashing new album called "Tightrope" that strikes a delicate balance between powerful, driving rockers and more complex, heady album tracks. Still led by Appice alongside longtime members Jimmy Kunes on vocals and Randy Pratt on harmonica, "Tightrope" is, according to Appice, "one of the best CACTUS albums we've ever done. From playing to production and songs, we really took a step up." They are joined by new lead guitarist/vocalist Paul Warren (ex-Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker) and James Caputo on bass. "Tightrope" will also give longtime CACTUS fans a reason to cheer as it includes special guest appearances from original CACTUS guitarist Jim McCarty and singer Phil Naro.

Track listing:

01. Tightrope

02. Papa Was A Rolling Stone

03. All Shook Up

04. Poison In Paradise

05. Third Time Gone

06. Shake That Thing

07. Primitive Touch

08. Preaching Woman Man Blues

09. Elevation

10. Suite 1 & 2: Everlong, All The Madmen

11. Headed For A Fall

12. Wear It Out

CACTUS has had a long and turbulent history. Formed in 1970 from the ashes of VANILLA FUDGE by Carmine Appice and Tim Bogert, the initial lineup also featured McCarty and vocalist Rusty Day. (Appice and Bogert had originally planned a new band with Jeff Beck which was put off until 1973, because of Beck's near-fatal car crash in 1969.) Jim McCarty had come from MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS and was playing with THE BUDDY MILES EXPRESS. Tim and Carmine also found vocalist Day in THE AMBOY DUKES with Ted Nugent. Together, the four musicians formed CACTUS, named after the peyote cactus, which provided a key ingredient in mind-altering drugs.

While CACTUS saw success from the start and soon built a loyal fan base, by early 1973, the band had collapsed mainly due to lack of real support from its label, and the fact that Beck was now ready play with Carmine and Tim. It would not be until 2006, three decades after the tragic death of Rusty Day, that the group reformed with Pratt and Kunes. When Tim Bogert was forced into retirement after a serious motorcycle accident, Pete Bremy jumped in both in CACTUS and VANILLA FUDGE.

