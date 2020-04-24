BUTCHER BABIES: 'We Have A New Album Ready'

BUTCHER BABIES singer Heidi Shepherd was a guest on the latest episode of ELUVEITIE's "Corona Talk", hosted by Fabienne Erni. Speaking about BUTCHER BABIES' plans for the follow-up to "Lilith", which was released in October 2017 via Century Media, Heidi said (see video below): "We have a new album ready, and we were actually supposed to release a single. We are waiting for the right timing. Because everything was supposed to happen this coming week, and we kind of stopped everything once we knew that the tour was being postponed. They're gonna service these songs to radio, and it's kind of hard to service songs to radio if we are not on tour."

According to Heidi, BUTCHER BABIES are "in a really weird spot" at the moment because the band doesn't have a label home following its split with Century Media "a year or so ago."

"We were gonna do a lot of this stuff kind of independently for a minute in hopes of bartering a better deal somewhere," she explained. "And it doesn't really serve us right to release something and then who knows if labels are even gonna be looking to sign at that time.

"The point of releasing just the single on its own was to kind of be able to talk about our deal with the right label to release the whole album on," she added. "So, we'll see. We have a lot of discussion to be had with our management team about it."

Heidi went on to say that "it was a hard decision to part ways with Century Media. Here in the U.S., the label doesn't exactly exist much here anymore," she said. "And so it was a really difficult decision. We were with them for our entire career; we've been a band for 10 years. It just wasn't working here in the States. But we do love our Century Media family.

"We'll see what happens," she continued. "I don't know. I'm sad and I feel a little bit discouraged, but at the same time, I know that things will turn out. And we're all in the same boat [due to the coronavirus crisis]. [Laughs] That's one thing I have to keep telling myself — we're all in this together; we're all in the same boat."

"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

Last July, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He played two final shows with BUTCHER BABIES — on August 1 at Gathering Of The Juggalos in Springville, Indiana and on August 3 at Pain In The Grass in Auburn, Washington — before exiting the group to focus on being a full-time father to his preteen daughter. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

