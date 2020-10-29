BUTCHER BABIES Showcase More Melodic Sound With New Single 'Bottom Of A Bottle'

BUTCHER BABIES has released a new single, "Bottom Of A Bottle". The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming fourth studio album, tentatively due in early 2021 via an as-yet-undisclosed record label.

BUTCHER BABIES vocalist Heidi Shepherd stated about the writing process for "Bottom Of A Bottle": "It was a beautiful, summer evening in the Arizona desert when 'Bottom Of A Bottle' was created. I sat outside watching the sunset while sipping on a drink and realized that all the inspiration I needed was all around me."

"This song is a product of the environment it was created in," she continued. "In that moment, I was the guy at the end of the bar telling stories from yesterday-year. I've been there a time or two so the lyrics just flowed. This song holds a special place in my heart because of that exact moment. We've been sitting on this song for a long time so I cannot wait for our fanbase to take the trip with us!"

Added co-vocalist Carla Harvey: "Haven't we all been at the bottom of the bottle at some point? Name a better way to to commiserate about it than by writing an anthem that turns the heartache into a celebration. We are pumped to finally release some new tunes that showcase a different side of who we are, yet remain uniquely BUTCHER BABIES."

Asked in a recent interview with Syfy Wire's "Metal Crush" how BUTCHER BABIES' new LP differs from 2017's "Lilith", Shepherd said: "It differs a lot. You still have the classic BUTCHER BABIES metal behind us, but I found myself wanting to sing more.

"When I first started BUTCHER BABIES, I was an angry young girl, and I had a lot to scream about. I'm a happy 35-year-old woman now, so I have a lot that I wanna sing about."

BUTCHER BABIES next album will be the band's first since its split with Century Media over a year ago.

This past April, Shepherd told ELUVEITIE's "Corona Talk" that "it was a hard decision to part ways with Century Media." She explained: "Here in the U.S., the label doesn't exactly exist much here anymore. And so it was a really difficult decision. We were with them for our entire career; we've been a band for 10 years. It just wasn't working here in the States. But we do love our Century Media family."

"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

