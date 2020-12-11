BUTCHER BABIES Release New Single 'Sleeping With The Enemy'

BUTCHER BABIES have released another new single, "Sleeping With The Enemy". The song is the second taste of the band's forthcoming fourth studio album, tentatively due in early 2021 via an as-yet-undisclosed record label.

BUTCHER BABIES vocalist Heidi Shepherd stated about the track: "This song is about hypocrisy and self-realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way. There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator — yourself! Whether it's in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me."

BUTCHER BABIES will take part in a livestream conceret, "1st Annual Office Christmas Party", on December 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are available on the band's web site.

Asked in a recent interview with Syfy Wire's "Metal Crush" how BUTCHER BABIES' new LP differs from 2017's "Lilith", Shepherd said: "It differs a lot. You still have the classic BUTCHER BABIES metal behind us, but I found myself wanting to sing more.

"When I first started BUTCHER BABIES, I was an angry young girl, and I had a lot to scream about. I'm a happy 35-year-old woman now, so I have a lot that I wanna sing about."

BUTCHER BABIES next album will be the band's first since its split with Century Media over a year ago.

This past April, Shepherd told ELUVEITIE's "Corona Talk" that "it was a hard decision to part ways with Century Media." She explained: "Here in the U.S., the label doesn't exactly exist much here anymore. And so it was a really difficult decision. We were with them for our entire career; we've been a band for 10 years. It just wasn't working here in the States. But we do love our Century Media family."

"Lilith" was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

