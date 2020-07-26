BUTCHER BABIES Have 'Really, Really Big News' Coming In Next Couple Of Weeks

BUTCHER BABIES singer Carla Harvey spoke to the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast about how she and her bandmates have been spending their coronavirus downtime. She said (hear audio below): "We canceled our whole touring here, like everyone else did. Out of necessity, we had to do it. I'm not happy about it. But we do have some really, really cool stuff coming up. We're doing an online festival in Europe [in early August as part of the European Metal Festival Alliance] that's gonna be awesome. We have some big surprises for you guys for that. It's gonna be an hour-long show from us. We have a show that had been previously unreleased that we're releasing, and three quarantine-style videos that we've done that are fan favorites, so we're really excited about that. And we have really, really big news coming in the next couple of weeks."

BUTCHER BABIES recently completed work on their fourth studio album. The LP will be the band's first since its split with Century Media over a year ago.

This past April, BUTCHER BABIES singer Heidi Shepherd told ELUVEITIE's "Corona Talk" that "it was a hard decision to part ways with Century Media. Here in the U.S., the label doesn't exactly exist much here anymore," she said. "And so it was a really difficult decision. We were with them for our entire career; we've been a band for 10 years. It just wasn't working here in the States. But we do love our Century Media family."

BUTCHER BABIES' latest album, 2017's "Lilith", was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER BABIES' recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

