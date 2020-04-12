BUSH's 'The Kingdom' Album Gets Official Release Date

BUSH will release its new album, "The Kingdom", on July 17.

The LP's arrival date was announced by frontman Gavin Rossdale during an interview with Tucson's rock station Rock 102.1 KFMA.

Asked if the material on "The Kingdom" will be musically similar to the recently released single "Flowers On A Grave" and last year's "Bullet Holes", Gavin said (hear audio below): "It's just really heavy and wide and just of the time. It's really of the time — that's what I like about it. It feels really necessary — a necessary record. The band's on fire. It's just exciting."

"Bullet Holes" was first heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

Last year, Rossdale told Australia's Heavy that performing at various hard rock and heavy metal festivals in the last couple of years had influenced the musical direction of the new BUSH material. "I think to the point of where listening to a lot heavier music and just really enjoying the music…. The singing and stuff, I like a lot of it, but just the feel, just the heaviness of it is what I enjoy," he explained. "The last record, 'Black And White Rainbows', had kind of a bruised genesis, and this has a slightly more aggressive approach. But aggressive — my version of aggression is not like head butting; it's just deep and powerful."

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

