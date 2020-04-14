BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Talks Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife GWEN STEFANI Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gavin Rossdale has opened up about the difficulties of having to co-parent children of divorce during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old BUSH frontman appeared on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" on Friday (April 10), and he spoke to host Eddie Trunk about how he and ex-wife Gwen Stefani have been dealing with their custody arrangement.

According to Rossdale, sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6, are splitting their time between Los Angeles, where Rossdale lives, and Oklahoma, where they've been spending time with their mom and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, on the country singer's "10,000-acre ranch."

"I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma," Rossdale said (hear audio below). "I think it's okay for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody."

Rossdale said he's "mindful" of whom he interacts with because it's difficult to determine who might have been exposed to the virus with so much traveling between the two states.

"I know who's around me and know who's bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out and now they're coming back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with," he explained. "So, it's a tricky one with all divorced parents.”

Rossdale went on to say that he hadn't seen his sons in 10 days, which was unusual, because he normally sees them "every, like, five days or so."

"I miss them, and they should be back," he said. "We do a lot of FaceTime. I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot."

Rossdale was married to Stefani for 13 years before the NO DOUBT frontwoman filed for divorce in August 2015. The divorce was finalized in April 2016.

BUSH will release its new album, "The Kingdom", on July 17.

The band's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

BUSH, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

