BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Says 'The Kingdom' Album Is 'Very Human'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke to Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station about the lyrical inspiration for the band's upcoming studio album, "The Kingdom", due on July 17 via Zuma Rock Records under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management.

"I think it really goes hand in hand with everyone's important issues in their life," he said. "It's very human, [dealing with] life and redemption and fear and hope and excitement and bravery, I hope — all those things. It's fertile."

Asked if he has a personal favorite song from "The Kingdom", Gavin said: "I don't. Obviously, it's brand new. There's a song called 'Blood River' that I really like. It was inspired by this place that I saw called Blood River, which is a river up in Scotland, and it's literally the color of blood red. There's a special monument there called The Devil's Pulpit, and that got me all inspired. So I love how that turned out. It's got a vibe to it. But I'm really excited for the whole record. There was quite a few songs to choose from. There were other songs that I'm semi-heartbroken they're not on there, or shocked, but I just didn't wanna have a long record."

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, is the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

"The Kingdom" track listing:

01. Flowers On A Grave

02. The Kingdom

03. Bullet Holes

04. Slaves

05. Blood River

06. Quicksand

07. Send In The Clowns

08. Undone

09. Our Time Will Come

10. Crossroads

11. Words Are Not Impediments

12. Falling Away

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

