BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Performs For Fans From Home During COVID-19 Pandemic (Video)

New video footage of BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale performing acoustically for fans from home during the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen below.
BUSH's new album, "The Kingdom", will be released this summer.
The band recently released a music video for the latest single, "Flowers On A Grave".
"We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," Rossdale said. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."
The pensive and pummeling "Flowers On A Grave" is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH's cinematic "Bullet Holes", heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".
BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.
BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.
The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.
