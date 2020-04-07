BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE On Media Outlets' Mixed Messages On COVID-19: 'What Am I Supposed To Believe?'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale has lamented the fact that the message about coronavirus people are getting from the U.S. television networks isn't the same.

In a recent Pew poll, eight in 10 Fox News viewers said the media exaggerated the threat from coronavirus as compared to 54% of CNN viewers and just 35% of MSNBC watchers.

During a live online chat with 101 WQKX earlier today (Tuesday, April 7), Rossdale addressed the disparity, saying (see video below): "It's so bizarre, because now, with corona pandemic going on, and we hope that most people come out slightly better versions of themselves, it's almost like a new mindset. We have this chance to reset and realize that, actually, we were all going too fast and none of us were paying enough attention to people around us. So that's the thing, I think — this share and concern and camaraderie amongst us, where we just don't know what's going on.

"It's kind of scary, what's going on," he continued. "You have no answers. If your kids ask you, you don't know what's going on. If your friends ask you — no one knows. Everybody's just spouting the last bit of information. You watch CNN, you watch Fox, it just flip-flops. It's incredible. 'Everything's been going great. We've got a cure.' Then you go to CNN, like Don Lemon. 'Oh my God. What did he say now? What did he say now?' Back to [Sean] Hannity. It's incredible. 'No one's giving Trump the credit he deserves.' You go there, 'What am I supposed to believe? What's happening?'"

BUSH's new album, "The Kingdom", will be released this summer.

The band recently released a music video for the latest single, "Flowers On A Grave".

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

