BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Has Written 18 Songs For Follow-Up To 'The Kingdom'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale has confirmed to Australia's May The Rock Be With You that he has used some of the coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "I've just written 18 songs," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And we start [in the studio] on Monday with a producer. [We'll] rearrange — hopefully not too much — the stuff I've done. We choose the songs we're gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh. Each song will dictate that. But we go eight days [in the studio] before we come to Australia [for our tour with CHEAP TRICK and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, then we do [several days] of rehearsal. And then when we come back from Australia, we've got a few days off and then we go back to finish it. It should be done by May."

According to Rossdale, the musical direction of the new BUSH material is very similar to that of the band's last studio album, 2020's "The Kingdom". "It's all like that," he said. "I like that. So I've kept it in that vein. That was the launchpad. That was it. I was, like, 'I'm off.' I've got maybe two ballady, two softer songs, slower songs, but they're weird."

He continued: "I've got a studio in my house now and it's been such an amazing time. You have the tools at your fingertips now to make songs and make music. It's just staggering. It's so much fun."

In November 2020, BUSH played two drive-in shows across Southern California to celebrate the release of "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition". The record featured six bonus songs, including "Heroes", a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track "The Kingdom" and hard-charging single "Flowers On A Grave", which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released four albums since reforming.

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March 2020. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, was the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

Rossdale recently announced that he will host a cooking show. The program, dubbed "E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale", will feature the musician inviting luminaries, celebrities and other members of the public to his home in the Hollywood Hills, where he will provide them with a dish he prepared himself.

Rossdale has already reportedly started filming the show, with Roundtable Entertainment producing the series.

The singer said: "Roundtable are the exact partners I've been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work.

"This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It's hard to be surprised anymore, but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink."

Later this week, BUSH will embark on the "Under The Southern Stars" tour of Australia with CHEAP TRICK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, ROSE TATTOO, ELECTRIC MARY and BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB.

