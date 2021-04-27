BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Has Already Written 10 Songs For Follow-Up To 'The Kingdom'

April 27, 2021

Even though it's been less than a year since BUSH released its latest album, "The Kingdom", frontman Gavin Rossdale has confirmed to "The Jeremy White Podcast"that he has used some of the downtime during the coronavirus pandemic to work on material for the follow-up effort.

"I'm halfway through a bunch of songs," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And then I also plan to go collaborate — see what the band have got, see what ['The Kingdom' producer/collaborator] Tyler's [Bates] got. I just wanna do a great record. I'm already 10 songs into a new record.

"We have 30 million plays of 'The Kingdom'. Now, would we have had 100 million if we'd gone on tour? Maybe," he continued/ "But, look, people were dying. We stayed safe. The world collapsed. I didn't moan for one minute about it. Everyone's dealing with different situations. I think it's gonna be like the Roaring Twenties when we go back [to playing live concerts].

"I want everyone to come to the shows and lose inhibitions and have fun and hang out," Gavin added. "It's gonna be such a celebration of life. So I think it would be smart — if you guys agree — [for us to] make a new record and then go later in the year, or come next year, and tour everything, tour all the records. Who cares?"

Last November, BUSH played two drive-in shows across Southern California to celebrate the release of "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition". The record features six bonus songs, including "Heroes", a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track "The Kingdom" and hard-charging single "Flowers On A Grave", which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released four albums since reforming.

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March 2020. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, was the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

