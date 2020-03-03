BUSH To Release 'The Kingdom' Album In May; Listen To New Single 'Flowers On A Grave'

BUSH will release its new album, "The Kingdom", in May. Fans can get a look at what to expect from the fiery rock record with the release of its hard-charging lead track "Flowers On A Grave", out on all DSPs tomorrow and available for an early listen below.

"We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says BUSH vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

The announcement follows a barrage of new activity from the resurgent superstars this past week as they set the stage for what is shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

On Friday, BUSH premiered "Flowers On A Grave" in front of a sold-out crowd of their most rabid, hardcore fans at their special Las Vegas underplay at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes (or ears) as the rollercoaster ride continued Saturday night in Reno, Nevada where Rossdale jumped on stage with Benjamin Burnley and BREAKING BENJAMIN to surprise a sold-out crowd of 7,000 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with a rousing rendition of the ALICE IN CHAINS classic "Would?"

The surprises continue this week as BUSH and BREAKING BENJAMIN have just announced their big summer U.S. major market shed tour. This past weekend's performance perhaps foreshadowing one of this summer's best tours for big rock hits, which will also feature Canadian hitmakers THEORY OF A DEADMAN, who are enjoying their recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with their latest smash, "History Of Violence".

The pensive and pummeling "Flowers On A Grave", co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale himself, is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH's cinematic "Bullet Holes", heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

