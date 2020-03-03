BUSH To Release 'The Kingdom' Album In May; Listen To New Single 'Flowers On A Grave'

March 3, 2020 0 Comments

BUSH To Release 'The Kingdom' Album In May; Listen To New Single 'Flowers On A Grave'

BUSH will release its new album, "The Kingdom", in May. Fans can get a look at what to expect from the fiery rock record with the release of its hard-charging lead track "Flowers On A Grave", out on all DSPs tomorrow and available for an early listen below.

"We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says BUSH vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

The announcement follows a barrage of new activity from the resurgent superstars this past week as they set the stage for what is shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

On Friday, BUSH premiered "Flowers On A Grave" in front of a sold-out crowd of their most rabid, hardcore fans at their special Las Vegas underplay at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes (or ears) as the rollercoaster ride continued Saturday night in Reno, Nevada where Rossdale jumped on stage with Benjamin Burnley and BREAKING BENJAMIN to surprise a sold-out crowd of 7,000 people at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with a rousing rendition of the ALICE IN CHAINS classic "Would?"

The surprises continue this week as BUSH and BREAKING BENJAMIN have just announced their big summer U.S. major market shed tour. This past weekend's performance perhaps foreshadowing one of this summer's best tours for big rock hits, which will also feature Canadian hitmakers THEORY OF A DEADMAN, who are enjoying their recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with their latest smash, "History Of Violence".

The pensive and pummeling "Flowers On A Grave", co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale himself, is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH's cinematic "Bullet Holes", heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).