BUSH To Play Full-Production Virtual Arena Show To Celebrate 'The Kingdom' Album Release

July 14, 2020 0 Comments

On Saturday, July 18, music fans worldwide who are tired of intimate bedroom livestream performances can experience rock 'n' roll the way it should be with a special, one-night only, free full production virtual arena show by rock band BUSH. The event, which kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. PDT on BushOfficial.com, is a celebration in honor of the release of BUSH's forthcoming eighth studio album, "The Kingdom", available everywhere Friday, July 17.

The concert will be produced by FanTracks, a new livestreaming and fan engagement platform. A departure from models that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches, FanTracks offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated and professionally produced live shows as part of a low-fee subscription, sharing the revenue with artists. Its proprietary technology creates a new world of virtual music and fan experiences, from a range of group chat modes, to hosted "hang out" spaces and parties, to interactive features that bring musicians and music lovers together. As one of their free debut launch events, FanTracks have promised to deliver a groundbreaking livestream experience to BUSH fans around the world.

During the show, viewers will be able to purchase "The Kingdom" at a special discounted price (digital version: $5.99, physical CD: $8.99 plus shipping and handling) and will also receive two exclusive non-album bonus tracks. Fifty cents from each record sold during the livestream will be donated to When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election. BUSH will match the total donated by fans to help the cause.

Additionally, iHeartMedia will broadcast a 30-minute "iHeartRadio Album Release Special With BUSH" featuring a performance from the group on July 24. The audio will air on iHeartRadio's rock stations and select alternative stations across the country at 8 p.m. local time, and digitally on Rock Nation and Alternative Radio at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

"The Kingdom" has already racked up 20 million combined audio and video streams from the first two singles released off the album. The hard-charging track "Flowers On A Grave" is Top 10 on Active Rock Radio and is the follow up to the cinematic "Bullet Holes", which had a quarter million Shazams on opening night after being heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

