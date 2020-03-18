BUSH Releases Music Video For 'Flowers On A Grave'

BUSH has released the official music video for its hard-charging new song "Flowers On A Grave". The single will be featured on BUSH's upcoming album, "The Kingdom", due out this summer. The Jesse Davey-directed clip features an electrifying BUSH performance of the pensive and pummeling track, all shot in one take.

"Flowers On A Grave", co-produced by Erik Ron and frontman Gavin Rossdale, is off to a great start at radio, having been on Active Rock radio's "Most Added" New Track list for the last two weeks in a row.

"We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says BUSH vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Gavin Rossdale. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

BUSH and BREAKING BENJAMIN recently announced their big summer U.S. major market shed tour. The trek will also feature Canadian hitmakers THEORY OF A DEADMAN, who are enjoying their recent No. 1 at Active Rock Radio with their latest smash, "History Of Violence".

The pensive and pummeling "Flowers On A Grave" is the dynamic follow-up to BUSH's cinematic "Bullet Holes", heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

