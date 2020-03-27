BUSH: 'Live In Tampa' Blu-Ray, DVD And CD Package Due In April

March 27, 2020

Cleopatra Entertainment has set an April 24 release date for "Live In Tampa" from alt rockers BUSH.

Led by guitarist/vocalist Gavin Rossdale, BUSH was the first post-NIRVANA British band to hit it big in America. Of course, they became a hit by playing by the grunge rules — they had loud guitars, guttural vocals, stop-start rhythms, and extreme dynamics.

Performing to a sold-out crowd of 10,000 die-hard fans at the MidFlorida Amphitheater in Tampa during their critically acclaimed 2019 "Altimate Tour", this 90-minute performance was filmed in 4K UHD with 15 cameras to capture the show from every angle. Helmed by award-winning producer Barry Summers of Rock Fuel Media, the concert features the band's biggest hits, including "Machinehead", "Glycerine", "Comedown", "Swallowed", "Everything Zen" and their newest hit song, "Bullet Holes", from the blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" soundtrack.

This special edition package includes a Blu-ray disc, a standard definition DVD, and a bonus audio CD of the entire concert.

Track listing:

01. Machinehead
02. The Chemicals Between Us
03. This Is War
05. Everything Zen
06. The Sound of Water
07. Body
08. Swallowed
09. The Disease of Dancing Cats
10. Bullet Holes
11. Little Things
12. Glycerine
13. Comedown

BUSH's new album, "The Kingdom", will be released this summer.

"We are really proud of 'The Kingdom'," says Rossdale. "It's as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle — old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom."

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.


