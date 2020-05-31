BUSH Frontman On Releasing 'The Kingdom' During Coronavirus Pandemic: 'We're Either Gonna Look Really Smart Or Really Dumb'

BUSH frontman Gavin Rossdale spoke to Minneapolis, Minnesota's 93X radio station about the the band's decision to release its new studio album, "The Kingdom", this summer, despite the fact that much of the music industry is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

Gavin said (hear audio below): "I think that we're either gonna look really smart or really dumb. We're really something. It's a good step. We're at the 'really 'point of life.

"When I did an Instagram Live, I asked people that like [BUSH's] records and like my band, 'Please write me. Let me know. Is this a good thing? Are you happy we're bringing a record out in July?' Because marketing-wise, it's a nightmare. Strategically, for a label; strategically, for people, it's not a good idea, if you can't support it in a regular way. But everyone was, like, 'No, no, no.' And I think [it's good to release] something new for people to dive into, so we're gonna try and come up with some ideas and try and bridge the gap between now and when the record comes out and when we play."

Asked if it's exciting to be releasing a new album as the follow-up to 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", Gavin said: "It's very exciting. The thing about it is we've all moved into this different stage of our lives where everything is quite insular. We're all quarantining, whether it's with a couple of people… I have a couple of people that come in and out [that] I have interactions with that work with me and help me, so every now and again, this and that, a couple of times a week, so I'm not living on my own, but I am living on my own. So we all have these little sanctuaries, and we fill them with the music we love or the films we love — whatever it is. So to add new toy for people to play with, a new car for people to whiz around and run, I'm happy to be that."

"The Kingdom" will be released on July 17 via Zuma Rock Records under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management.

The first single from "The Kingdom", "Flowers On A Grave", was unveiled in March. The track, co-produced by Erik Ron and Rossdale, is the follow-up to "Bullet Holes", heard atop the end credits to "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum". Produced by Tyler Bates, "Bullet Holes" will also be featured on "The Kingdom".

"The Kingdom" track listing:

01. Flowers On A Grave

02. The Kingdom

03. Bullet Holes

04. Slaves

05. Blood River

06. Quicksand

07. Send In The Clowns

08. Undone

09. Our Time Will Come

10. Crossroads

11. Words Are Not Impediments

12. Falling Away

BUSH's last effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after Rossdale went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

