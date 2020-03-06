BURNING WITCHES Release Music Video For 'Six Feet Underground'

Swiss heavy metal band BURNING WITCHES has released the official music video for the song "Six Feet Underground". The track is taken from the group's third studio album, "Dance With The Devil", which was released on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

BURNING WITCHES state: "'Six Feet Underground' was the last song we wrote for the new album and it came together just a week before we entered the studio. It's very melodic and catchy — if you hear it, you can't help but sing along!"

"Dance With The Devil" was recorded at Little Creek Studio and produced once again by V.O. Pulver and German thrash titan Schmier (DESTRUCTION). The magnificent cover artwork was created by Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (BLIND GUARDIAN, TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA, ACCEPT, POWERWOLF, STRATOVARIUS) and DESTRUCTION guitarist Damir Eskic.

"Dance With The Devil" track listing:

01. The Incantation

02. Lucid Nightmare

03. Dance With The Devil

04. Wings Of Steel

05. Six Feet Underground

06. Black Magic

07. Sea Of Lies

08. The Sisters Of Fate

09. Necronomicon

10. The Final Fight

11. Threefold Return

12. Battle Hymn (feat. Ross The Boss and Michael Lepond)

Bonus CD (digipack only)

01. Mansion In Darkness (also available on the 2LP version)

02. Black Magic (acoustic) (also available on the 2LP version)

03. Executed (live)

04. Open Your Mind (live)

05. Hexenhammer (live)

This past December, BURNING WITCHES released an EP, "Wings Of Steel", featuring the brand new title track alongside three songs that were recorded during the band's appearance at last year's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany. The EP was made available on black and colored vinyl.

BURNING WITCHES' first live performance with new singer Laura Guldemond took place in June 2019 at the Sweden Rock Festival in Sölvesborg, Sweden.

The vocalist of the Dutch symphonic metal band SHADOWRISE, Guldemond was recruited by BURNING WITCHES following the departure of Seraina Telli.

In a statement, Seraina said that she was leaving BURNING WITCHES "for personal reasons," vowing to "fully dedicate" herself to her band DEAD VENUS.

Formed in 2015, BURNING WITCHES has released two full-length studio albums, 2017's "Burning Witches" and 2018's "Hexenhammer".

