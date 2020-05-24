BURNING WITCHES Parts Ways With Guitarist SONIA 'ANUBIS' NUSSELDER

Swiss heavy metal band BURNING WITCHES has parted ways with guitarist Sonia "Anubis" Nusselder.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Nusselder and joined forces with former NERVOSA members Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) and Luana Dametto (drums), along with ex-HAGBARD guitarist Tainá Bergamaschi, in a new "old-school death metal" band called CRYPTA.

Earlier today, BURNING WITCHES released the following statement:

"MANY SAW IT COMING: SONIA HAS LEFT THE BURNING WITCHES!

"Yes, indeed to keep a girl band together is more difficult than we thought. Nobody wanted to sign us as a band, with the argument that woman-bands do not last. Well it seems THAT Curse is real! But we will NOT give up!

"Sonia has left us for her new project. We saw this coming and we have to accept it. People change and people move on. We wish her all the best!

"For us as a Band this means we have to work harder. We will continue our path and will of course look for a new Witch!

"But first of all, this Friday, we will have a LIVE JAM with some amazing girls and friends. More news on Wednesday! Please stay tuned!

We will take our time to search and announce the new lead player, please understand we are as shocked as you are. We will use the Corona-times useful, to choose the right person for our lead guitarist position.

"The backbone of the band will remain strong, in friendship and musically. We are already working on new songs and are TOP motivated to return on stage.

"We want to thank all the fans for the amazing support and will keep you posted about our future moves! Stay positive! It sounds like a cliché but it was never more meaningful than now: WE ARE READY TO FIGHT!!!

Sonia commented on her departure from BURNING WITCHES, saying in a statement: "Dear Witches disciples, for personal reasons and with a lot of deliberation, I have decided to fully dedicate myself to CRYPTA and COBRA SPELL and to leave BURNING WITCHES.

"The last 2,5 years were FULL of amazing and priceless experiences, it made many of my dreams become reality and I always put all my passion and love for music into it. This journey also opened many doors for new challenges that I am overly anxious to pursue. Such as starting my own bands, writing my own music and push that further.

"I am extremely thankful for my my dear family, friends and of course all the wonderful fans for the immense support. I deeply thank the band and the management for the fantastic concert/stage moments, traveling the world, being part of 2 fantastic BURNING WITCHES full-length albums that I will for ever look up to.

"This is was a very hard decision, but sometimes you can’t pursue a bigger dream, without giving up a meaningful one in return. I will continue my musical path with full passion for music and for the fans! This is just the beginning!

"The debut release of COBRA SPELL (heavy metal) will be released later this year. And the line-up announcement will very soon this coming days. So please, stay tuned! Also, of course stay tuned to further news with CRYPTA (death metal), we just released the line-up!"

BURNING WITCHES' third studio album, "Dance With The Devil", was released in March via Nuclear Blast.



MANY SAW IT COMING: SONIA HAS LEFT THE BURNING WITCHES! Yes, indeed to keep a girl band together is more difficult than... Posted by Burning Witches on Sunday, May 24, 2020