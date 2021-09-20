BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's New Album Pushed Back To November

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have pushed back the release date of their seventh, self-titled studio album to November 5 from the previously announced October 22.
The band announced the delay in a social media post earlier today (Monday, September 20).
"Unfortunately due to COVID related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th," they wrote.
"It's important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it. We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far!
"Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week. BFMV x"
"Bullet For My Valentine" follows the success of the band's last album, 2018's "Gravity", which saw the metal juggernauts' catalog surpass one billion streams in the U.S. That accomplishment solidifies BULLET's hard-earned status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.
On the last cycle, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE played its biggest shows to date, including a U.K. arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band has taken things back to basics. "Bullet For My Valentine" is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans — both new and old.
"I think it's the most ferocious side of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"
"I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat," agrees guitarist/vocalist Matt Tuck. "I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way.
"This is the beginning of BULLET 2.0. It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been."
Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and longtime producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, "Venom", and produced and mixed "Gravity", picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.
Aptly self-titled, the band has triumphed, creating an album that will cement its place in the metal pantheon.
"Bullet For My Valentine" track listing:
01. Parasite
02. Knives
03. My Reverie
04. No Happy Ever After
05. Can't Escape The Waves
06. Bastards
07. Rainbow Veins
08. Shatter
09. Paralysed
10. Death By a Thousand Cuts
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE is:
Matt Tuck - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar
Jamie Mathias - Bass
Jason Bowld - Drums
Important update here regarding the release of our 7th studio album.
Unfortunately due to covid related manufacturing delays, we have no choice but to push back the release of our self titled record to November 5th… pic.twitter.com/n9ogfwKCPt
— BFMV (@bfmvofficial) September 20, 2021
It's important for us that you all be given the opportunity to experience this album at the same time, so as disappointing as it is to have to wait a little longer, we promise you it will be worth it.
We want to thank you all for showing your support for this record so far!
— BFMV (@bfmvofficial) September 20, 2021
Stay tuned for more exciting news coming this week.
BFMV x
— BFMV (@bfmvofficial) September 20, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).