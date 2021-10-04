BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Releases Music Video For New Single 'Rainbow Veins'

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have released the official music video for their current single "Rainbow Veins".

Arguably their most stunning yet, this new music video completes a collection of visceral and instinctive clips honed by creative director Fiona Garden. Garden and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE singer/guitarist Matt Tuck worked closely and intensely across all accompanying imagery around the band's upcoming seventh studio album, marking a distinct visual era for the band.

"'Rainbow Veins' is out now and we couldn't be happier for you guys to finally hear it," BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE says." It is one of our favorite tracks from the upcoming album and we're sure it’ll be one of yours too. Turn it up!"

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's self-titled studio album will arrive on November 5. it follows the success of the band's last album, 2018's "Gravity", which saw the metal juggernauts' catalog surpass one billion streams in the U.S. That accomplishment solidifies BULLET's hard-earned status as one of the most elite bands in the hard rock scene.

On the last cycle, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE played its biggest shows to date, including a U.K. arena tour and a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace. But this time around, the band has taken things back to basics. "Bullet For My Valentine" is stacked with squealing solos and monstrous riffs that will delight fans — both new and old.

"I think it's the most ferocious side of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE that I've ever known," says lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

"I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat," agrees Tuck. "I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way.

"This is the beginning of BULLET 2.0. It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been."

Tuck began writing the album in September 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic brought things screeching to a halt in early 2020. But in June 2020, Tuck and longtime producer, Carl Bown, who co-produced the band's 2015 album, "Venom", and produced and mixed "Gravity", picked up the pace again. Together, they hunkered down at Treehouse Studio in Chesterfield, where the remainder of the album was written.

"Bullet For My Valentine" track listing:

01. Parasite

02. Knives

03. My Reverie

04. No Happy Ever After

05. Can't Escape The Waves

06. Bastards

07. Rainbow Veins

08. Shatter

09. Paralysed

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE is:

Matt Tuck - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Michael "Padge" Paget - Lead Guitar

Jamie Mathias - Bass

Jason Bowld - Drums

