BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE-Branded 'Waking The Demon' Honey Mead Now Available

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have collaborated with Lyme Bay Winery on their own honey mead.
"Waking The Demon" is described as having "a rich honey flavor with balanced acidity, honeyed notes and a backing of gentle spice."
Possibly the oldest alcoholic beverage, mead or "honey-wine" is a fermented honey drink with water that has been produced for thousands of years throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.
"BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE has commissioned a mead as a drink they love and feel their fans will love too," reads a post on the "Waking The Demon" web site.
"Waking The Demon Honey Mead is a ferment of honey, water and spices to create a smooth, rich drink which can be enjoyed on its own or mixed as a base for cocktails.
"Like the Demon, there is hidden strength here (14.5% ABV) and not to be toyed with!"
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's latest album, "Gravity", came out in June 2018. The effort was made available through BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's new label home, Search And Destroy, the imprint launched in 2014 by Spinefarm and international artist management company Raw Power Management.
We’re very excited to launch this great collaboration with Lyme Bay Winery. Introducing: Waking The Demon Honey Mead. Bottles and t-shirts available to purchase now from: https://t.co/6XMHKHisTw pic.twitter.com/B16OhSFGy3
— BFMV (@bfmvofficial) March 13, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).