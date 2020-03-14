BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE-Branded 'Waking The Demon' Honey Mead Now Available

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have collaborated with Lyme Bay Winery on their own honey mead.

"Waking The Demon" is described as having "a rich honey flavor with balanced acidity, honeyed notes and a backing of gentle spice."

Possibly the oldest alcoholic beverage, mead or "honey-wine" is a fermented honey drink with water that has been produced for thousands of years throughout Europe, Africa and Asia.

"BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE has commissioned a mead as a drink they love and feel their fans will love too," reads a post on the "Waking The Demon" web site.

"Waking The Demon Honey Mead is a ferment of honey, water and spices to create a smooth, rich drink which can be enjoyed on its own or mixed as a base for cocktails.

"Like the Demon, there is hidden strength here (14.5% ABV) and not to be toyed with!"

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's latest album, "Gravity", came out in June 2018. The effort was made available through BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE's new label home, Search And Destroy, the imprint launched in 2014 by Spinefarm and international artist management company Raw Power Management.

