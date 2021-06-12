BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD: 'We Haven't Fit In With Any Kind Of Mainstream Rock For 22 Years'

In a new interview with Heavy New York, BUCKCHERRY vocalist Josh Todd discussed the band's longevity. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When we came out, we were really the black sheep of rock music. We came out in '99, and it was, like, rap-rock and that kind of shoegazing rock, those WEEZER-type bands. And we just didn't fit in with anybody. And we still haven't fit in with any kind of mainstream rock for 22 years. It's really bizarre. And we've had this great career. So, I don't know what that's all about. I think BUCKCHERRY's just unique — it's a unique rock band. We're not breaking the mold or anything — we're just a straight-up rock band — but when you hear BUCKCHERRY, you know it's BUCKCHERRY."

He added: "[When BUCKCHERRY was first formed], we just knew that we just wanted to do what made us happy, and then whatever happened after that, then it's gonna happen. And we got a record deal, and we started getting a career. So I'm proud of that. But it's about hit songs, at the end of the day. We had hit songs on the first record, and then '15' was a big, giant record. And we've had hit songs on every record. So that's how you get to stay in the game over time."

BUCKCHERRY's new album, "Hellbound", will be released on June 25 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

