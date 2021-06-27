BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Picks THE CULT's IAN ASTBURY As His 'Rock God'

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Todd picked THE CULT's Ian Astbury and stated about his choice: "I heard THE CULT back in high school for the first time in the '80s, of course, when the 'Electric' album came out. I thought it was amazing. I thought song to song, every song was good. And I thought Ian had a really unique voice; he had a really good texture to his voice. When I saw videos of him and I saw live performances of him, I thought he was the perfect rock and roll frontman. And that's what Ian was all about — he had a swagger, but he had this intensity as well. He could intimidate you and just put everything together onstage. I got to see them a few times and loved every minute of it. I think they influenced me to just be fearless and go out there and be true to yourself."

BUCKCHERRY's new album, "Hellbound", was released on June 25 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

Last summer, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July 2020.

THE CULT has spent the last few months working on a new album. The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" is being helmed by producer Tom Dalgety, who has previously worked with GHOST and ROYAL BLOOD, among others.

"Hidden City" was released in February 2016 via Cooking Vinyl. The follow-up to 2012's "Choice Of Weapon" was written by Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy and was produced by Bob Rock, who has previously worked with METALLICA and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

In May 2020, it was announced that THE CULT had inked a deal with Black Hill Records.

THE CULT spent most of 2019 touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of its "Sonic Temple" album. The LP catapulted THE CULT into superstar status and remains their most commercially successful release. It has sold over 1.5 million copies in the U.S. alone and was certified platinum in 1990. It made it to No. 10 on the Billboard charts, and several of the album's songs remain rock-radio staples to this day.