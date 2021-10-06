BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD On Playing Shows During Pandemic: Fans' 'Enthusiasm Is At A Different Level'

In a new interview with Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada's rock station 104.9 The Wolf, BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd spoke about what it has been like for him and his bandmates to play live shows during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I feel a lot of energy. There's all kinds of things going on. I think people are struggling, honestly. They're tired of being corralled.

"I just read that it's the biggest pandemic in world history now; it's surpassed 1918 flu pandemic," he continued. "It's brutal. And we're still gonna have to be very careful and stay on top of this for some time to come. And I know that's just a drag for people to hear.

"So, yeah, when we finally hit the stage and it's on, people, their enthusiasm is at a different level."

When The Wolf's Travis Stewart said that the BUCKCHERRY members must also be excited to be able to perform again, Josh replied: "We've always been super grateful to do this for a living. We know the odds and how many bands really get to stay around as long as we have. And so we're grateful. We get together as a band every night before we walk on. We pray, and we get into gratitude. And as far as my process goes, I'm backstage, and one thing I always tell myself, 'If this is it, this could be the very last show that you do. What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do?' Play it like it's your last one. And that seems to really work for me."

This past July, BUCKCHERRY postponed a couple of weeks' worth of tour dates after two members of the band tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Hellbound", was released in June via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of last year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY recruited Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

